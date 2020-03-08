The Montana Department of Commerce announced that five Montana communities have been accepted to become affiliate members of the Montana Main Street Program. The program helps Montana communities strengthen and preserve historic downtown commercial districts by supporting economic development, urban revitalization and historic preservation through long-range planning, organization, design and promotion.
“The Department of Commerce is dedicated to supporting communities in their efforts to improve the economic, historic and cultural vitality of Montana’s downtowns," Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “The Montana Main Street Program supports these communities through coordination and technical assistance with a focus on maintaining and restoring vibrant community districts and preserving historic structures that contribute to Montana's unique sense of place.”
The new Montana Main Street communities are Baker, Ekalaka, Havre, Lincoln and Polson. These communities will now have access to resources to help build their own local Main Street programs and work on downtown improvement efforts to advance local community development objectives. Montana now has 34 Main Street Program communities.
“The City of Havre is happy to become one of the newest Main Street Program Communities,” Havre Mayor Tim Solomon said. “This Program will help with additional resources to strengthen our Community and preserve our history. Furthermore, economic development and tourism will benefit from this program.”
The Montana Main Street Program is part of a network of communities across the country that are committed to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
For more information about the Montana Main Street program visit COMDEV.MT.GOV.