HELENA — State Senator Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, today introduced a bill to protect Montanans from frivolous lawsuits related to COVID-19 and help kickstart Montana’s economy.
Senate Bill 65 will provide clear guidance for businesses, nonprofits, churches, and more on how they can operate during the pandemic without having to worry about getting sued.
“As an attorney, I know how important it is for folks to be protected from frivolous lawsuits,” Fitzpatrick said. “If you’re taking reasonable and responsible precautions to protect your employees, your members, your customers from COVID-19, you shouldn’t have to worry about unnecessary litigation.”
“At the same time, this bill doesn’t give anyone a free pass and it makes clear that Montanans are protected from bad actors,” Fitzpatrick continued. “There’s no immunity from lawsuits in the event someone is intentionally or recklessly creating a situation that leads to serious COVID-19 problems.”
SB 65 gives Montanans the certainty they need to start re-opening the economy and work together to reasonably operate during the ongoing pandemic. According to a Montana Chamber of Commerce survey conducted in June of 2020, 90% of the more than 200 businesses surveyed supported a law like SB 65 to protect businesses from lawsuits.
“COVID liability protections emerged as a top issue for the business community within weeks of the virus arriving in Montana,” explained Todd O’Hair, President and CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce. “Our economy has since then been bottled up from its full potential as businesses and consumers have taken extraordinary steps to protect themselves and their neighbors. Providing common-sense protections for responsible businesses can help them re-open, bring back jobs, and uncork our constrained economy.”
SB 65 also helps clarify the respective roles of private citizens and the government on matters of enforcement.
“This is a jobs bill and it’s a bill about doing things the Montana way, not the California way,” said Representative Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, who is cosponsoring the bill from the House. “In addition to providing clarity and certainty, this bill will help ensure private citizens don’t have to act as the enforcers of government mandates.”
Fitzpatrick and Noland sent a letter to Governor Steve Bullock in May of 2020 asking him to provide similar clarity for Montana businesses and others. The legislators never received a response from now-former Governor Bullock. On July 22, 2020, Representative Sharon Stewart Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency, sent a follow up letter to Bullock on behalf of the Economic Affairs Interim Committee (EAIC) urging him to take actions to minimize the risk of lawsuits. Bullock never responded to the EAIC and never took any action on liability protections.
“As Governor Greg Gianforte highlighted in a recent press conference, Montanans need legal assurances to start our economic recovery,” said Senate President Mark Blasdel, R-Kalispell. “Former Governor Bullock dropped the ball. Senate Republicans are committed to working with Governor Gianforte to get Montana back on track.”