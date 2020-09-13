The U.S. Census Bureau recently cut the response period deadline by a full month, from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30, 2020, disproportionately affecting the counting of Black, Brown, Indigenous and immigrant communities.
The Bureau’s new deadline has sent Montana tribes and social justice organizations like Montana Native Vote (MNV) into crisis mode, fearing a historic undercount that could curtail funding for tribal programs for years to come.
In response to the new deadline, MNV has partnered with the Crow Incident Command Center to set up census drive-through count stations to help members of the Apsaalooke Nation complete the 2020 census.
With one less month to get people counted, the Crow Tribe signed a letter of support to allow local MNV organizers to establish the stations. MNV hired people from within the tribal communities to help facilitate the stations.
All people working at the stations have received specialized safety training and supplies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the stations are designed to get people counted in an entirely contactless manner.
“Our Montana tribal nations are in crisis mode reacting to the new deadline amid the Covid-19 pandemic.” said Marci McLean, executive director of Montana Native Vote. “All of our tribal communities in Montana are coming in under 50% counted and the lowest is at 11%. This is just another political move to silence the people of color in our country. We are so thrilled to be able to assist our tribal communities in getting every person counted. We are sending a message to Washington to let them know that we are still here and we will be counted.”
The census determines the allocation of nearly $1.5 trillion in federal funds yearly for essential programs and is used to determine representation in the House of Representatives based on population.
If Indigenous people are undercounted, it could mean the loss of as much as $1 billion per year nationally in resources that tribes rely on, such as healthcare, schools, roads, and other essential programs and services.
The US Census Bureau estimates that it undercounted Native Americans living on reservations by 4.9 percent in 2010. The result was a severe misallocation of federal funds that left some tribes drastically underfunded.
Many homes on reservations don’t have city-style addresses and most tribal members living in remote areas lack access to broadband or a computer, making it almost impossible to complete the census online. So census enumerators typically go door-to-door, updating addresses and leaving paper questionnaires, which can be mailed in. COVID-19 changed all of this.
Montana’s Native communities are among the hardest hit by the virus. Although Native Americans account for 6.6% of Montana's population, they comprise 17% of the state’s total COVID-19 cases and 32% of deaths from COVID-19, according to a July 24 Department of Public Health and Human Services report. The pandemic sent many tribal communities into lockdown. As a result, all census activities were initially halted in Montana’s tribal nations; they were resumed for some nations in July.
The census drive-through stations are already open in the Crow Nation and will be open through the Sept 30 census deadline. For more information about the drive-through stations, call Montana Native Vote at (406) 869-1938 or email info@montananativevote.org.