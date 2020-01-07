U.S. Senator Steve Daines today voted to advance a critical trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada, called the “USMCA,” out of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. Daines serves as Montana’s lone voice on the Committee, which has jurisdiction over international trade action, and has been a strong proponent of advancing the trade deal.
“Today marks a very important step for farmers, ranchers, and small businesses across Montana as well as around our country,” Daines said. “Advancing this important trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico out of the Senate Finance Committee will bring us one step closer to providing more certainty and better access to markets for Montana agriculture.”
USMCA’s impact
USMCA is expected to create over 180,000 new American jobs
USMCA is forecasted to boost our nation’s GDP by $70 Billion
In 2018 alone, Montana had $731 million dollars in total exports to Canada and Mexico
Background
In late October, Daines spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats to act and advance the USMCA.
On June 18, 2019 Daines raised the importance of advancing USMCA in a U.S. Senate Finance hearing with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.
On Nov. 21, 2018, Daines sent a letter to President Trump showing support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and to urge passage of the trade deal.
On Jan. 30, 2018, Daines sent a letter to President Trump, reaffirming the benefits on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and urging him to modernize it to reflect the 21st century economy.
On Nov. 20, 2017, Daines sent a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross urging him to consider the critical role agriculture plays in the U.S, economy and its dependence on trade.
On June 28, 2017, Daines sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Lighthizer, urging him to consider the impact of trade with Mexico and Canada on the U.S. agricultural industry while renegotiating NAFTA.