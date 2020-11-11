The Montana Department of Labor & Industry is recognizing Kids’ Chance Awareness Week from November 9 through 13. DLI honors the effect Kids’ Chance of Montana has providing educational opportunities and scholarships to children of Montana workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job.
“The pandemic has created additional uncertainty in the lives of these kids and has disrupted their usual support systems,” said Peter Van Nice, President of Kids’ Chance of Montana. “This population of students has become more vulnerable and we are proud that Kids’ Chance of Montana has been able to provide some stability to their environment during these times.”
Over the last year, Kids’ Chance of Montana provided five students with scholarships of $3,500 each. Since its start in 2017, the organization has distributed $66,000 in scholarships to 14 students.
“Kids’ Chance scholarships provide needed hope and support to these young adults, giving them much-needed resources to pursue higher education opportunities and a meaningful career,” Van Nice said.
Kids’ Chance of Montana receives donations from organizations and individuals across the state to help fund these scholarship opportunities. Applicants must be a dependent of a parent or guardian who has sustained a serious work-related injury or fatality. The applicant must also be between the ages of 16 to 26 years of age and have either a high school diploma, GED, passed a High School Equivalency Test, or be a high school student in good standing who will graduate in the current academic year. Additional submission requirements are available at http://www.kidschanceofmontana.org//scholarships/.
Kids’ Chance of Montana is one of many Kids’ Chance organizations across the United States, making a difference in the lives of children whose parents have been injured or killed on the job. Across the nation, Kids’ Chance Awareness Week is recognized to increase the visibility of the organization and Kids’ Chance scholarship opportunities. Collectively, Kids’ Chance organizations across the U.S. have awarded over 7,300 scholarships, totaling over $24 million. This year, Kids Chance of America set new scholarship records, with a 9% increase in recipients and a 15% increase in the amount of funds awarded.
For more information on Kids’ Chance of Montana scholarship opportunities and the services they provide, visit kidschanceofmontana.org.