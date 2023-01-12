Public Health and Human Services
Eliza Wiley | Montana Free Press

Medical providers, former patients and other opponents presented a wave of testimony Thursday against the state health department’s proposed rule change that would add requirements for an abortion to be covered by Medicaid, including submitting patient medical information to prove a procedure is medically necessary.

Notice of the administrative rule change was first published in late December, the day before Christmas Eve. The proposal is the Department of Public Health and Human Services’ response to a study requested by Republican lawmakers in 2021 into how Medicaid funds are being spent on abortions. While federal law prohibits Medicaid use for most abortions outside of rape, incest or a medical risk to the life of the mother, a state court in 1995 decided that Montana’s state Medicaid dollars must cover abortions if they are deemed “medically necessary.”



