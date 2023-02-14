The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission finalized new state legislative district lines Saturday on a 3-2 vote, with commission chair Maylinn Smith breaking a tie in favor of the panel’s Democrats.

The new House and Senate districts, which will take effect in the 2024 election cycle and remain in place through 2032, are the product of a day-long work session this weekend, reams of public comment — including from the Legislature — and months of pitched negotiations between the commission’s partisan members.



