Retired journalist Chuck Johnson will look at how Montanans, by the narrowest of margins in 1972, ratified a modern constitution with a strong bill of rights, environmental protection, and other reforms to replace the previous creaky state charter adopted in 1889. Johnson will explore how the changing political currents in the 1960s and plenty of advance studies paved the way for the convention to succeed. Delegates to the 1972 Constitutional Convention sat alphabetically and worked across party line to hammer out the new state charter that has won praise from experts and remains in place today.
About the presenter: Chuck Johnson covered the 1972 Constitutional Convention for the Associated Press as a twenty-three-year-old in his first major assignment in a Montana journalism career that spanned nearly forty-five years. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master's degree in history, both from the University of Montana. He studied economics and politics at Oxford University under a Rotary Foundation Fellowship. This spring, he will receive an honorary doctorate in letters from Montana State University. Johnson also served for five years on the Montana Historical Society’s Board of Trustees.
Women and the 1972 Constitution, with Diane Sands
In 1969, members of the Montana League of Women Voters identified constitutional reform as the most critical step toward more open, efficient, and democratic state government. League members successfully campaigned to call a constitutional convention, served, alongside other women, as convention delegates, and were vital in the campaign to adopt the new constitution. Diane Sands will discuss the women who served as constitutional convention delegates and how the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, and other women’s organizations helped shape the new constitution and assured its adoption.
About the presenter: Diane Sands received her B.A. in Anthropology from the University of Montana, Missoula in 1974 and completed coursework towards a master’s degree in Women’s Studies at George Washington University. She was the director of the Montana Women’s History Project from (1975-1990) and co-Project Director of the Montana Feminist Project from 1999 to 2004, a project dedicated to documenting Second Wave feminism. She retired from the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula where she focused on the history of WWII Japanese Internment. She also served eight years in the Montana State House of Representatives and is currently finishing eight years in the Montana State Senate. In 2017 the Montana Historical Society Board of Trustees presented her with the Montana Heritage Guardian Award.
This presentation is part of a series to exploring the history, legacy, and impact of the 1972 Montana State Constitution on the constitution's fiftieth anniversary.