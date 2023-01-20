CRIME STORY FILE PHOTO
/Williston Herald

A Fallon man who admitted to possessing an extensive amount of child pornography on electronic media was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a total of $36,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Tyrel Grant Huseby, 25, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to an information charging him with possession of child pornography.



Tags

Load comments