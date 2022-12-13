SHC VACCINE PROTEST 6

Protesters lined both sides of the street for the entire block at Veteran's Park in Sidney in 2021, sending a message that they did not approve of Sidney Health Center's decision to require COVID vaccines for all staff, contractors and others

 Mark Berryman | Sidney Herald

A federal judge in the U.S. District of Montana ruled late Friday that Montana’s law barring discrimination based on vaccine status is unconstitutional and preempted by federal law as it applies to healthcare settings, bringing a resolution to a lawsuit filed against House Bill 702 by Montana hospitals, private medical providers, unionized nurses and immunocompromised patients.

The 41-page ruling written by Judge Donald W. Molloy found that, while justified by state attorneys as an anti-discrimination measure, the law effectively restricts health care employers from using vaccination status to “assist with setting workplace policies or vaccination regarding any vaccine-preventable disease.”



