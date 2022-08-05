Fire danger grows as high temperatures meet high winds
Josh Burnham / MT Public Radio

The Elmo Fire near the western shore of Flathead Lake grew to over 18,000 acres at last report. Officials on Wednesday said the fire has burned four homes and four outbuildings and has a high potential for reaching Lake Mary Ronan by this evening.

About 150 homes are now in the mandatory evacuation area. The Lake County Sheriff’s office is asking residents who have not heeded the evacuation order for Lake Mary Ronan Road, to do so.



