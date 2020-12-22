The Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting originally scheduled for Dec. 22 has been moved to Dec. 30 from 9 to 10 a.m. via Zoom. The only item on the agenda is to approve meeting minutes from the previous meetings. There will be no other subject matter.
Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov.
Commission meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.
For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, visit FWP website Commission.
FWP's website offers live streamed audio of each Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting.