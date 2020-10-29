Rural Montana’s hospital crunch will be getting some help from the federal government, Gov. Steve Bullock announced during a COVID-19 update on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Five teams with five nurses each will be arriving in Montana for a 30-day stint to help in areas that are short health care workers.
“With increasing numbers of COVID cases across Montana, this increases the likelihood of health care workers becoming sick or having to quarantine for being a close contact,” Bullock said.
That is making it hard, particularly in COVID-19 hotspots in rural areas, to provide care not only for cases of coronavirus, but for all the other medical issues people have as well.
Three of the five teams will be arriving the middle of next week, Bullock said. They will be stationed along the Hiline and at as yet to be announced locations in eastern Montana.
The remaining two teams will arrive once they are finished with Hurricane Zeta relief efforts. Their destinations have not yet been determined.
Bullock said it continues to be vital that people follow CDC recommendations. Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will help take the pressure off of healthcare capacity, an ensure that every Montanan who gets sick gets the best possible care.
Capacity in the state has been steadily declining as COVID-19 cases rise. The state listed only 68 ICU beds as of Thursday, Oct. 29, which was 10 fewer than Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“I’m pleased to see some communities have taken actions to prevent further restrictions,” Bullock said. “Especially as these are some of the areas that are seeing higher volumes of cases and are more populated.”
Among these actions, Cascade County set its capacity restrictions to 50 percent, which is below the state’s mandate of 75 percent. Missoula, meanwhile, has capped gatherings at 25 or fewer and imposed a closing time of 10 p.m. for bars.
“My hope is that businesses and Montanans in those counties support and follow these measures as we head into the holiday weekend,” Bullock said. “We are one big community in Montana — and this is spreading at times as if we are one big community — but we can also beat this virus and slow the spread if we work together.”
Bullock also announced that two members of his office tested positive for COVID-19, and four others are being quarantined as close contacts.
The individual was not a close contact, but Bullock and Lt. Gov. Kooney have both been tested multiple times and found negative.
Bullock suggested the outbreak could have been much larger, but adherence to CDC guidelines helped contain it.
Among these protocols, Bullock said, staying home when sick — which is what each staffer did when they realized they had symptoms. And keeping social circles small, which not only helps limit the spread of the virus, but helps contact tracers do their work.
“We have and continue to take this virus very seriously in the governor’s office,” he added. “Masks are required for staff and for visitors. Since the beginning of the pandemic, nurses take temperature checks on staff each morning and if a staff member has a fever, they are sent home.”