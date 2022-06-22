Access to some recreation sites in southeast Montana continues to be limited this week as Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff monitors conditions following some flooding along the Yellowstone River.
The upper parking area at Intake Fishing Access Site near Glendive is open, but beyond the parking area only walk-in traffic is permitted. Those wishing to participate in the ongoing paddlefish season are advised that FWP staff will be onsite, however the fish cutting station will be closed through the weekend.
Due to flooding, the Bureau of Land Management has closed Howrey Island Recreation Area to all activity. Because of this closure, access to the adjacent Myers Bridge Fishing Access Site and boat ramp is restricted.
Due to flooding, Isaac Homestead Wildlife Management Area near Hysham is closed to motorized vehicle access. Walk-in traffic is allowed, but there is water across the road.
Motorized vehicle access to Amelia Island Fishing Access Site near Hysham is closed, but walk-in traffic to the FAS and to the adjacent Wildlife Management Area is allowed.
At Rosebud East Fishing Access Site near Forsyth, flooding has prompted closure of the campground to overnight camping and motorized vehicle access. Walk-in traffic is allowed. The day use area is open, but the fishing pier may have temporary closures due to flooding.
The Rosebud West Fishing Access Site near Forsyth is closed to motorized vehicles, but walk-in traffic is allowed.
Flooding has closed motorized vehicle access to Black Bridge Fishing Access Site near Glendive. Walk-in traffic is allowed, but there is water across the road.
Flooding poses significant safety hazards, especially to recreationists. High water levels and related river hazards can appear and evolve without warning. Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding other areas with high flows.