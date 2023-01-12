When the Montana Legislature gaveled in two years ago, COVID-19 served as a major disruptor that added a layer of stickiness to an already complex — and occasionally opaque — process. But the pandemic also facilitated technological adaptations that let Montanans say their piece to the legislators shaping state law on their behalf without making the winter drive to Helena.

Members of the public with telephone service or a stable internet connection will again be able to testify before House and Senate committees remotely in 2023.



