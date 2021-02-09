BOZEMAN — Former president of Ireland Mary Robinson will speak at Montana State University during a virtual event set for Thursday, April 8. Robinson’s talk, “Leadership and Climate Justice,” is expected to focus on leadership, education and advocacy for the poor and disempowered in the world who are disproportionately threatened by climate change. Following Robinson’s remarks, an interactive audience Q&A will be led by MSU President Waded Cruzado.
Robinson is known as a champion for climate justice, human rights, gender equality and corporate responsibility. She served as Ireland’s first female president from 1990-97. In addition, she led The Mary Robinson Foundation - Climate Justice, served as the United Nation’s secretary-general’s special envoy on climate justice, and authored a book, “Climate Justice: Hope, Resilience, and the Fight for a Sustainable Future.” She also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights from 1997-2002 and co-founded the Council of Women World Leaders.
Robinson was educated at Trinity College and King's Inns in Dublin and Harvard Law School. She has also received honorary doctorates from more than 40 universities worldwide.
“We are thrilled to host President Robinson at MSU, as she has moved audiences around the world with her passionate and hopeful call for all nations to work together to fight for a sustainable future,” said Carmen McSpadden, director of the MSU Leadership Institute, the organization hosting Robinson. “Robinson will frame climate change in highly solvable terms and leave attendees with actions to change the course of the planet’s future.”
The event is open to students and the public. Information on tickets and sponsors will be announced in early March. For more information, call the MSU Leadership Institute at 406-994-7275 or visit montana.edu/leadership or facebook.com/MSULeadershipInstitute.