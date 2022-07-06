HELENA — Eighty years ago, July 9, 1942, the history of US and Canadian Special Forces began at Ft. Harrison, Montana with the creation of the First Special Service Force. The story of this amazing unit, who they were, and the legacy they left transcends state and international borders. Theirs is the untold story of two nations creating a unique WWII fighting force made up of the hand-picked best from across North America who set the standard for today’s Special Forces. This legacy continues today with lineage to both United States and Canadian Special Operation Force active duty units. Former and active duty SOF soldiers from both countries would like to honor the FSSF by hosting this anniversary event at Ft. Harrison, where the Force trained in 1942/1943.
The First Special Service Force (FSSF) was formed in 1942 as a top-secret unit made up of US and Canadian soldiers. The FSSF spearheaded the Italian Campaign, taking on the impossible task of clearing the Nazis from the mountain tops of the Winter Line. They entered combat on December 3, 1943 with a strength of 1,800 men, and completed their mission on January 17, 1944 with fewer than 500 men.
The Force’s success in clearing the mountain tops was crucial to the control of the main north/south highway to Rome. The FSSF was then moved to the Anzio beachhead, where it was assigned over 8 miles of the right flank with fewer than 1,100 men, facing a full division of 10,000 Nazi soldiers. For 99 days the Force conducted continuous patrols and night raids into enemy territory at a cost of 106 killed or missing and over 300 wounded. This is where the Force was given the name “The Black Devils” by the Germans, because of their blackened faces and stealth in combat.
Again, the Force was the tip of the spear on the drive to Rome, and is credited with being the first Allied patrol to enter Rome on June 4, 1944. Following the liberation of Rome, the Force was given the assignment of leading the landings on Southern France, fighting their way to the Franco-Italian border. In 251 days of combat, the Force suffered 2,314 casualties, 134% of combat strength, captured over 30,000 prisoners, won five US campaign stars, eight Canadian battle honors, and never failed a mission.
A ceremony commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the formation of the First Special Service Force will be held at Fort William Henry Harrison on Saturday, at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022. The 80th FSSF Anniversary will include a short recognition ceremony as well as an aerial flyover by vintage World War II aircraft, static line and free fall parachute jumps by U.S. and Canadian Special Forces soldiers, a jump wing exchange ceremony, and military static displays. The ceremony and jumps will last approximately one hour.