Gianforte announces new partnership for greater educational opportunities

Gov. Gianforte joins Carroll College President Dr. John Cech, left, and Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh, center, to announce the program.

 Provided

Joined by Carroll College and Gonzaga University officials, Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated the schools’ commitment to increasing educational opportunities for Montanans through their joint Accelerated Law Degree program.

Gov. Gianforte also announced the Governor’s Office will help facilitate an expansion of legal internships with the State for students in the Accelerated Law Degree program.



