Gianforte announces new partnership for greater educational opportunities

Joined by Carroll College and Gonzaga University officials, Governor Greg Gianforte today celebrated the schools’ commitment to increasing educational opportunities for Montanans through their joint Accelerated Law Degree program.
Gov. Gianforte also announced the Governor’s Office will help facilitate an expansion of legal internships with the State for students in the Accelerated Law Degree program.
“Everybody wins when we provide students the tools they need to succeed and thrive, which is why increasing educational opportunities is one of our key focuses,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Working with Dr. Cech, we’re increasing access to legal internships in state government, giving students in the new Carroll College-Gonzaga University Accelerated Law Degree program the opportunity to learn, train, and start their career in Montana. The state will continue building critical public-private partnerships to expand Montanans’ access to education.”
Gov. Gianforte and Dr. John Cech, president of Carroll College, partnered to help the Accelerated Law Degree Program come to fruition. As part of their collaboration, the governor affirmed his commitment to increasing legal internship opportunities in state government to help students gain valuable experience.
“At Carroll, we are very appreciative of Governor Gianforte’s efforts to improve access to education,” Cech said. “This collaboration with our state government to create avenues for legal internships for our students interested in pursuing a career in law is just the latest example of the valuable public-private partnerships taking shape to help educate our future Montana workforce. We look forward to continuing our work together in creating additional educational opportunities for our students in the future.”
Partnering with the Gonzaga University School of Law, Carroll College will offer a 3+3 dual degree program, in which students earn a baccalaureate degree and Juris Doctor in six years rather than seven.
The Accelerated Law Degree program will be available for the fall semester of 2022.