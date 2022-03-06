Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) will celebrate 110 years as an organization with the kickoff of Girl Scout Week.
The nearly 110-year-old organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 when she started Girl Scouts in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The first troop was made up of 18 girls who all shared a sense of curiosity and a belief that they could do anything.
At a time when women in the United States couldn’t yet vote and were expected to stick to strict social norms, encouraging girls to embrace their unique strengths and create their own opportunities was game-changing. That small gathering of girls over 100 years ago ignited a movement across America where every girl could unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends, and make the world a better place.
Currently, the Girl Scout Leadership Experience focuses on four program pillars: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship. To celebrate 110 years, GSMW will be hosting four events throughout Montana and Wyoming in 2022 with each event focusing on one of the four pillars.
The festivities will begin on March 6th with Girl Scout Sunday, giving girls an opportunity to attend their places of worship and be recognized as a Girl Scout. Girl Scout week will end with a large birthday celebration on Saturday, March 12, Girl Scouts Birthday. The Birthday celebration will focus on entrepreneurship and will feature hands-on activities by local female business owners such as Beyond the Box, Sweets by Sam, Graphic Finesse, Anna’s Raffia, and more.
Cortni Cross, Chief Operating Officer for GSMW, is hoping this event will not only be a fun celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouting, but will create some connections between Girl Scouts and local female leaders.
“We’re excited to highlight female business owners within our community who have a passion for empowering girls,” she said. “Through Girl Scouts, girls of all ages have the opportunity to learn financial literacy through our Cookie Program and business skills and marketing through badge earning opportunities. This event will not only celebrate 110 years of Girl Scouting, but will connect girls with female leaders in our community.”
If you would like more information on this event, visit www.gsmw.org/events or contact Briana Rickman at brianar@gsmw.org or 800-736-5243.
The other 110th celebration events are slated for Helena, Montana, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Jackson, Wyoming later this year.