Glacier National Park has been named among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by the online travel guide Travel Lemming. The list highlights the online travel guide team’s picks for the most exciting summer attractions and destinations around the country.
Glacier National Park is the lone Montana attraction to make the list of 150 top things to do, alongside varied attractions including a swim-up taco bar and the world’s largest cave system.
The article describes Glacier National Park as being a place where “waterfalls cascade, wildlife abounds, and despite its popularity, plenty of remote wilderness is available to explore.“
Travel Lemming editor Abigail Nueve commented, “Perched on the summit of Mount Brown, I marveled at the glacier-cut valley below. The grazing mountain goats paid no mind, perhaps distracted by huckleberries. They’ve seen this view many times before, but I can’t imagine ever growing tired of it.”
The inaugural edition of the publication’s signature summer list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors.
Nate Hake, CEO of Travel Lemming, said: “This summer is shaping up to be a pivotal one for the tourism and hospitality industry. With so much on the line for the future of travel, we decided to put a special spotlight on the 150 things our team feels are especially worth attention from travelers this summer.”
Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than a half-million monthly readers across the United States and Canada. It is known for its focus on encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path.”