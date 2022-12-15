Gov. Gianforte donates salary to 4-H

Governor and First Lady Gianforte present a check to Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director Jane Wolery and 4-H youth members

 Office of Gov. Gianforte

To mark the tenth day of Governor Greg Gianforte’s 12 Days of Giving campaign, he donated a quarter of his annual governor’s salary to the Montana 4-H Foundation, a program that empowers Montana’s youth to lead for a lifetime.

“Through their decades of service, Montana 4-H has earned a proud reputation for raising the leaders of tomorrow and making our communities stronger,” Governor Gianforte said. “I’m proud to support them as they empower Montana children to reach their full and enormous potential.”



