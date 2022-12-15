To mark the tenth day of Governor Greg Gianforte’s 12 Days of Giving campaign, he donated a quarter of his annual governor’s salary to the Montana 4-H Foundation, a program that empowers Montana’s youth to lead for a lifetime.
“Through their decades of service, Montana 4-H has earned a proud reputation for raising the leaders of tomorrow and making our communities stronger,” Governor Gianforte said. “I’m proud to support them as they empower Montana children to reach their full and enormous potential.”
The governor announced his contribution after meeting with 4-H youth members at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The kids were participating in a pie-making workshop, making fleece tie-blankets and working on setting goals.
In 2020, Gianforte proclaimed that he would contribute his governor’s salary to nonprofit organizations and charities throughout Montana. This marks the third salary donation during this year’s 12 Days of Giving campaign.
Nearly 20,000 Montana kids in all 56 counties of the state are served by the Montana 4-H Foundation, making it the largest out-of-school youth development program in Montana. 4-H offers more than 200 different projects and experiences that engage kids in learning and developing life skills needed for meaningful employment, make positive impacts as community leaders and become well-informed citizens.
“We’ve really learned the importance in the last two of years of community and belonging, and 4-H has provided that for so many youth across the state for a very long time,” Montana 4-H Foundation executive director Jane Wolery said.
Tracking the 12 Days of Giving campaign
Day 1 — Gianforte visited the Butte Rescue Mission and served lunch to those struggling with food insecurity
Day 2 — Gianforte launched the second annual canned food drive among state agencies, encouraging Montanans to give to their local food bank
Day 3 — Gianforte encouraged Montanans to support veterans through the Veterans Navigation Network
Day 4 — Gianforte encouraged Montanans to donate a new and unwrapped toy to their local Toys for Tots drive
Day 5 — Gianforte promoted blood donation through the American Red Cross of Montana
Day 6 — Gianforte contributed a quarter of his annual governor’s salary to Youth Empowerment Services (YES) in Anaconda
Day 7 — Gianforte encouraged Montanans to give back to firefighters through the Montana Firefighter Fund
Day 8 — Gianforte contributed a quarter of his annual salary to Child Bridge
Day 9 — Gianforte encouraged Montanans to support the Special Olympics of Montana’s mission