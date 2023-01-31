GGIANFORTE MUG

Gov. Greg Gianforte

Along with 24 other governors, Governor Greg Gianforte urged President Joe Biden to delay implementation of his Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling Sackett v. EPA. The governors cited the rule’s harmful impact on communities, small business owners, farmers, and ranchers throughout the country.

“The WOTUS definition has been under scrutiny for nearly twenty years, and your Administration’s rule only further complicates the efforts to create certainty under the CWA [Clean Water Act] for rural communities,” Governor Gianforte and the governors wrote in a letter to President Biden. “The problem is exacerbated by the pending Supreme Court ruling. The final WOTUS rule released during the holidays is concerning in terms of timing, substance, and process.”



