Gov. Steve Bullock has declared Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, 2020, "Fire Prevention Week."
"I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 for “Fire Prevention Week” and for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service," Gov. Bullock's declaration stated.
"We take pause to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty protecting lives and property from fire and renew our appreciation for those who put themselves in harm’s way to serve their community and state each and every day."
Gov. Bullock signed the proclamation on Oct. 3, 2020.