Governor-elect Gianforte today named Christine Heggem as his chief of staff in the governor’s office.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Chris over the last three years, and look forward to bringing this Montanan back home to serve as my chief of staff,” said Governor-elect Gianforte. “Chris brings a steady hand and strong voice to every team she’s a part of, and I’m grateful she’s coming on board to help me serve Montana.”
Heggem has served as Gianforte’s chief of staff in his congressional office since 2017.
“I’m honored Governor-elect Gianforte asked me to join his team as chief of staff as he leads Montana’s comeback, gets our economy going again, and changes how Helena does business. After working for Greg for the last three years, I’m excited to come back to Montana to help him serve Montanans,” Gianforte’s incoming chief of staff Chris Heggem said.
About Chris Heggem
A fifth generation Montanan, Heggem grew up in Winifred, Montana. In 2000, she took her first job in public service as a staffer with Sen. Conrad Burns where she focused on energy and natural resources policy. Heggem went on to work for the Senate Appropriations Committee and as a manager of legislative affairs at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.
Before serving as Gianforte’s chief of staff in the U.S. House of Representatives, Heggem worked as director of coalitions and outreach for the House Agriculture Committee.
Heggem is no stranger to ag. Throughout her early life, Chris was active in 4-H and FFA, including serving as a state FFA officer. She attended Montana State University in Bozeman, receiving her undergraduate degree in ag business management and a Masters in Economics.