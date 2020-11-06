Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today called on well-qualified, dedicated innovators to serve Montana and help lead Montana’s comeback.
Gianforte today launched ServeMontana.com, a new website in which individuals may submit their credentials for consideration to serve Montana.
“To address the serious challenges we face, we need good people to step up and help build a better Montana for all Montanans,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “If you want to help lead Montana’s comeback, change how Helena does business, and enact the mandate Montanans gave us, I’m asking you to serve Montana.”