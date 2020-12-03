BOZEMAN — Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today named his communications team for the governor’s office, including Travis Hall as a senior advisor to the governor and director of strategic communications.
“After working with Travis for more than three years, it’s a pleasure to welcome him and the communications team to the governor’s office,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Their experience and perspective will add value as we effectively communicate our priorities to Montanans.”
Hall brings over 16 years of communications and policy experience to the governor’s communications office. He joined Gianforte in June 2017 as communications director in his congressional office and served as an advisor to his gubernatorial campaign.
Prior to working with Gianforte, Hall held a senior communications role with the House Republican Study Committee. He also served as communications director for the Conservative Reform Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to producing and promoting ideas and policies to grow the American economy, expand the middle class, and create opportunity for all Americans.
Hall also worked at the Republican Party of Kentucky during the 2014 election cycle and the Republican National Committee for the 2012 cycle.
Hall grew up in Ashland, Virginia, and graduated from Georgetown University. He is moving to Helena with his wife and two children.
“Working with Governor-elect Gianforte for the last three-and-a-half years, I know how dedicated Greg is to growing opportunities and bringing the American dream into greater reach for more Montanans. I’m proud to be a part of his team as he leads Montana’s comeback,” Hall said.
Brooke Stroyke will join the governor’s office as press secretary, and Garrett Turner as director of media and content.
Stroyke serves as spokesperson for Gianforte’s gubernatorial transition. Before serving as communications director for the Montana Republican Party for the 2020 election cycle, she was the speechwriter for the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. A resident of Helena, Stroyke graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
Since 2019, Turner has served as press secretary in Gianforte’s congressional office, and before that, was a broadcast journalist in Anchorage, Alaska and Roanoke, Virginia. He graduated from Baylor University with a BBA in Business Journalism and earned his master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College. Garrett, his wife, and their two daughters reside in Helena.