Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today named Mike Milburn as senior advisor to the governor.
“I’ve come to rely on Mike during the transition, and I look forward to having his continued counsel in the governor’s office,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Mike brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be instrumental to fulfilling the mandate Montanans have given us.”
“I’m honored to join the Governor-elect’s team as senior advisor,” incoming senior advisor Mike Milburn said. “Over the last few weeks, we’ve been laying a firm foundation for the Gianforte administration to lead Montana’s comeback, and I look forward to working to help fulfill that mandate in the governor’s office.”
Milburn serves as chair of Governor-elect Gianforte’s transition, and Chief of Staff for Attorney General Tim Fox in the Montana Department of Justice.
Elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2004, Milburn served as Speaker of the House from 2011-2012.
A Lewistown native, Milburn graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in geology. He served 20 years as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force and Montana Air National Guard pilot, flying numerous military aircraft, from transports to fighters, on worldwide missions. He also served as Chief of Staff of the Montana Air National Guard.
Upon retirement from the military, Milburn flew Mercy Flight’s fixed wing air ambulance for Benefis Hospital in Great Falls for 10 years, and currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors for Benefis Health System.
Milburn owns and operates a ranch near Cascade, Montana, where he and his beloved late-wife Carleen raised their three children. He is a proud grandfather of seven.