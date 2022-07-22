Task Force convenes on affordable housing

Gov. Greg Gianforte's newly convened housing affordability task force meets in the State Capitol Wednesday, July 21, 2022. Some members participated remotely via video call.

 Eric Dietrich / MTFP

As Gov. Greg Gianforte described the job facing his newly convened housing task force Wednesday, he made a point of asking the group’s 26 members to think outside the box as they spend the next several months working to identify the root causes of Montana’s housing crunch and propose solutions for consideration by the governor and state Legislature.

“When it comes down to it, the health and well-being of all of our families, and our communities, our businesses, our economy, rely on affordable and attainable housing,” Gianforte said. “And right now, finding affordable, attainable housing is a massive challenge in Montana.”



