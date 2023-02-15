GIANFORTE MUG

Gov. Greg Gianforte

Together with Charlie Brereton, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), Governor Greg Gianforte today announced a $2.1 million investment to increase access to universal screening for mental health and substance use issues among young Montanans.

“No young Montanan struggling with their mental health is alone,” Governor Gianforte said. “By investing in voluntary universal mental health screening in our schools, we can get young Montanans the help they need, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and build a stronger, healthier Montana.”



