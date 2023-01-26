Gov. Gianforte delivers 2023 state of the state address

Governor Greg Gianforte delivered his second State of the State address to a joint session of the Montana Legislature and directly to the people of Montana.

Gov. Gianforte’s address highlighted Montana’s accomplishments over the past two years and emphasized the promise of Montana’s future. Governor Gianforte outlined his priorities to create greater opportunity for all Montanans, build stronger families and safer communities, protect our way of life, and help more Montanans achieve the American Dream.



