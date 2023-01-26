Governor Greg Gianforte delivered his second State of the State address to a joint session of the Montana Legislature and directly to the people of Montana.
Gov. Gianforte’s address highlighted Montana’s accomplishments over the past two years and emphasized the promise of Montana’s future. Governor Gianforte outlined his priorities to create greater opportunity for all Montanans, build stronger families and safer communities, protect our way of life, and help more Montanans achieve the American Dream.
Highlights from Governor Gianforte’s 2023 State of the State Address:
Growing Our Economy
“Thanks to the hard work of Montanans, we saw record business creation in 2021 – and then again in 2022. Together, we’ve created more than 31,000 new jobs….Never before have this many jobs been created in two years. We’ve hit record-low unemployment. Working with the legislature in 2021, we delivered one of the largest tax cuts in Montana history. We reformed and simplified our tax code to help small businesses, family farms, and family ranches thrive. And as a result, more Montanans are working today than ever before. Friends, the state of our state is strong, much stronger than it was two years ago.”
Cutting Red Tape
“Ladies and gentlemen, our Lieutenant Governor doesn’t just cut ribbons – she cuts red tape. The results of the lieutenant governor’s work are clear. Right now, there are more than 160 red tape relief bills. Many have already passed the House or Senate. To our legislative partners, thank you for helping more Montanans prosper by removing unnecessary, burdensome regulations.”
Changing the Way State Government Does Business
“Montanans have spoken loud and clear: they want a government that works for them. Not the other way around. That’s why better serving our customers, the people of Montana, is a top priority. We’re putting customer service first and changing the way state government does business….We’re fixing what doesn’t work. We’re modernizing state government. We’re streamlining permitting… We’re also being better stewards of taxpayer dollars – making government more efficient... And with our historic surplus, we’re going to make Montana debt-free in ‘23.”
Bringing Job Creators to Montana
“Over the last two years – 15 innovative businesses have come to Montana and are creating more than 900 good-paying Montana jobs. These companies see Montana’s clear value. They see Montanans’ unparalleled work ethic and our pro-business, pro-jobs policies. There’s no doubt about it – Montana is open for business.”
Cutting Taxes
“With inflation taking a bite out of every Montana family budget – from gas to groceries – providing meaningful tax relief is critical. That’s why we’re going to cut your taxes by over one billion dollars. All of our tax proposals are rooted in a simple philosophy: hardworking Montanans should keep more of what they earn. Because ultimately, it isn’t the government’s money. It’s the money of hardworking Montanans who earn it. That’s why we’re going to put money back in Montanans’ pockets, through immediate rebates and permanent, long-term tax relief. The fact of the matter is Montanans overpaid their taxes. And we’re going to give it back.”
Protecting Parents’ Rights in Education
“Too often throughout our country, we’ve seen education bureaucrats fighting to keep parents out of their kid’s education. Let’s be clear – government should never stand between parents and their kid’s education. Let’s empower Montana parents to choose what’s best for their family and their kids. Let’s protect parents’ rights. I urge you to send me Majority Leader Sue Vinton’s bill that ensures students and parents are put first in education.”
Bringing Innovation to Education
“We need fresh, new thinking and bold leaders to deliver the best education possible for our kids. Ron Slinger, the president of Miles Community College, is doing that, and he’s with us tonight….Miles Community College is breaking the traditional mold. They’re transforming how education is delivered. They’re thinking outside the box – not confining themselves, or their students, to the limits of the college’s brick and mortar. And under Ron’s leadership, they’re delivering results.…My challenge tonight to education leaders at every college, every university, and every school district in the state – follow Ron’s lead. Be innovative. Be transformative. Develop partnerships with the private sector. Don’t be constrained by brick and mortar. And improve education opportunities for all our students.”
Investing in Our Teachers
“Let’s also take better care of those who help our kids reach their full potential – Montana teachers. Teaching is a calling. I know – my mom was a math teacher, and now my daughter is as well. For too long, teachers who answer the call and start their careers here haven’t earned enough. That’s why we enacted the TEACH Act in 2021…. In its first year, the TEACH Act has helped nearly 500 new teachers begin their career in Montana.”
Building a Stronger Workforce
“When we took office two years ago, government regulations blocked access to apprenticeships. So we modernized our apprenticeship system – quadrupling the number of apprenticeship opportunities in Montana. And we’re seeing the results. In 2022, Montana added more than 1,000 apprenticeships and more new employer sponsors to our Registered Apprenticeship Program. We have more apprentices now than ever before.”
Making Housing More Affordable and Attainable
“If we want nurses, law enforcement officers, and teachers to live in the communities they serve, we must also address the shortage of affordable, attainable housing throughout our state….Last year, I brought together a diverse, bipartisan Housing Task Force….I made their mission clear: help make owning or renting a home an affordable reality again for more Montanans. They delivered many strategies to increase the supply of affordable, attainable housing. As an example…the HOMES Program invests $200 million to expand water and sewer infrastructure, and ultimately expand housing capacity throughout our state. I ask you to pass the HOMES Program. Get it to my desk so we can increase the supply of housing – and get more Montanans into a home of their own.”
Supporting Montana Families and Children
“As we stand firm for life, we must also ensure all Montana kids, from unborn babies to teenagers, have the opportunity to reach their full God-given potential. Our kids, and Montana’s future, depend on strong families, and we must help them prosper. To support them, we’re proposing a $1,200 child tax credit for kids under 6….To get more children into permanent, loving homes, we’re proposing an adoption tax credit of $5,000. And if you adopt a kid in our foster care system, we’ll bump that credit to $7,500.”
Sending a Message to President Biden: “Secure Our Southern Border Now”
“As we know too well – drug addiction and violent crime threaten our families, our communities, and our Montana way of life… With chemicals largely from China, Mexican drug cartels mass-produce fentanyl. Then, they bring it into our country – often over our southern border. This fentanyl crisis is a direct consequence of our nation’s insecure and porous southern border. So tonight, I have a message for President Biden and members of Congress – secure our southern border now. Stop neglecting it. Secure it. The safety of our communities, our families, and our people depends on it.”
Investing in and Supporting Law Enforcement
“Addressing crime and addiction effectively will take partnerships and investments. To hold criminals accountable, we propose to invest $200 million to repair and expand capacity at the state prison in Deer Lodge….Working with the attorney general, we also propose investing in law enforcement. Our budget funds 16 new highway patrol troopers and criminal investigators. We also propose funding six new prosecutors at the Montana Department of Justice….The brave men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line each and every day. They deserve our support. I speak for all Montanans when I say – We see you, we appreciate you, and we back the blue.”
Improving our Behavioral Health System
“Instead of turning our backs on those struggling with addiction, we’re investing in hope and opportunity as they get clean, sober, and healthy. We also have an obligation to take care of the most vulnerable among us. After decades of previous administrations applying Band-Aids and kicking the can down the road, we propose a generational investment in our behavioral health care facilities. With it, we’ll repair the state hospital in Warm Springs. We’ll improve patient services. And we’ll better secure the safety of patients and providers. We’ll also support expanded community-based behavioral health clinics. Friends, the time for kicking the can down the road is over.”
Increasing Public Access to our Public Lands
“As we better manage our lands, we’re also increasing access to them. Take our work in the Big Snowies, for example. The state purchased nearly 5,700 acres in the area, providing access to over 100,000 total acres of state and federal lands….Not only does this land offer exceptional hunting opportunities – with excellent habitat and access to the Big Snowies elk herd – but also it will remain available for cattle grazing. Our state has a vested interest in seeing land conserved for wildlife, while also keeping ranchers on the landscape. Production ag and conservation are not mutually exclusive. We married those two interests in this agreement, and achieved a win-win for Montana – offering a great example of what we can accomplish together.”
Preserving the American Dream in Montana
“While the American Dream might be fleeting in some states, it’s alive and well here in Montana. Because we embrace the freedoms that are foundational to who we are as Americans. We support all those who want a better life and are willing to work for it. We stand with the parents doing everything they can to give their kids a better life. We celebrate our shared values of hard work, commitment to family, freedom, and love of country. We embrace the fundamental idea that the American Dream is a sacred one. And together, we’ll always defend it.”