Gov. Steve Bullock issued two mandatory proclamations for the raising of American flags from May 22 through May 25. One proclamation is for victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The other is to honor U.S. armed-service veterans on Memorial Day.
The first proclamation states: "I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be displayed at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 out of respect for the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic and their families."
The second proclamation states: "I hereby order all flags flown in the state of Montana to be displayed at half-staff on Monday, May 25th, 2020 until noon and then raised to full-staff in honor of Memorial Day."