Gov. Steve Bullock announced veterans’ suicide prevention efforts through grants established by an initiative titled Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.
“When our military members return home, we must do everything we can to honor the promises our country has made when the battle is over,” said Gov. Bullock. “The Governor’s Challenge will implement the kind of innovations we need to tackle the public health crisis of suicide and support our veteran and military populations.”
The Governor’s Challenge on Suicide Prevention is a partnership between the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the US Department of Veterans Affairs, and state governments to implement public health best practices at the state level to prevent suicide among service members, veterans, and their family members.
Montana was one of seven states selected by the federal government to participate.
HB 696, sponsored by Rep. Jessica Karjala in the 2019 legislative session, provided $250,000 of state funding for the Governor’s Challenge to provide grants to support the best practices.
“HB 696 has benefited RiverStone Health and the Billings Mayor’s Challenge team by providing needed funding — something that has been missing from the SAMHSA/VA sponsored initiatives,” said Claire R. Oakley, Director of Health Promotion at RiverStone Health. “It has been extremely difficult to accomplish significant progress with nothing but technical assistance from SAMHSA/VA.”
The following organizations were awarded grants through the Montana Governor’s Challenge:
Billings Urban Indian Health Center, $55,000: Engage Native American veterans to implement universal screening, including Ask the Question, and engaging Native American veterans in services at the BUIHWC programs.
Dog Tag Buddies, $20,000: Provide support to connect veterans with emotional support/service dogs.
Lewis & Clark County Health Department, $55,000: Promote connectedness and behavioral health recovery by increasing access to peer support programs and creating a peer-to-peer toolkit of best practices.
Riverstone Health, $35,000: Supplement existing universal screening protocols with the creation and implementation of a training curriculum to support integrated behavioral health and suicide prevention for non-clinical staff, and investing in a system to track initial and ongoing training needed and completed by staff members.
Yellowstone United Way 211, $75,000: Increase reliable access to the 211 make sure it is reliably available for the more than 95,000 active duty service members, veterans, and their families who live in Montana.
Veterans Navigation Network, $10,000: Train veterans to help other veterans navigate the unique challenges they face to their mental health through the development of a train the trainer course with continuing education credits.