U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 riot

Rioters outside the US Capitol building holding US flags and "Make America Great Again" flags

 Tyler Merbler

A Montana man was arraigned Thursday on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election. 

Patrick William O’Brien, 54, of Great Falls, Montana, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. He was arrested on Jan. 5, 2023 in Great Falls and had an initial appearance in the District of Montana. Thursday's arraignment was held by videoconference. 



