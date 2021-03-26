HELENA — Senator Greg Hertz, R-Polson, has introduced a bill to simplify and reduce state income taxes.
Senate Bill 399 will lower hardworking Montanans’ income taxes and simplify Montana’s complex income tax system. SB 399 is designed to make it easier for taxpayers to file their income taxes.
“Montanans deserve tax relief and an easy-to-understand tax system free of unnecessary complications and paperwork,” Hertz said.
Montana’s current income tax system is very complicated compared to other states. In order to establish their state taxable income, Montanans have to examine 50 or more separate line items adding or subtracting from federal taxable income. The complex system comes with 48 pages of instructions.
SB 399 removes the complexity of the current system by starting state taxable income with federal taxable income and significantly increasing the standard deduction. The bill would also exempt up to 70,000 low-income Montanans from the state tax rolls.
SB 399 is similar to a previous bill passed in the 2015 legislative session (SB 171) that was vetoed by former Governor Steve Bullock.
“As with so many other good proposals that met the irresponsible veto pen of the previous governor, I’m hopeful we can get this reform signed into law this year,” Hertz said.