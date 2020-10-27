The Montana History Foundation will place $135,000 in preservation grants throughout the state during its upcoming 2021 grant cycle, which opens November 1st.
The Foundation will provide grants up to $10,000 for projects that help preserve and protect Montana’s history.
“2021 marks our 10th year of giving out grants across Montana,” says Montana History Foundation President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “We’ve funded projects from Libby to Plentywood, Bannack to Wibaux, and dozens of communities in between. We are proud of the work that is accomplished by the organizations working to protect and preserve our state’s history.”
Since 2012, the History Foundation has given grants each year to groups that are working to preserve Montana’s historic legacy. Those grants now total more than $1-million dollars.
Tax exempt organizations can apply for funds in categories that include preserving buildings and cemeteries, conserving and exhibiting collections, collecting oral histories and more. For the first time, 2021 grant funds can also be used to match staff salaries (up to 50%).
“We reached out to our community in the early months of COVID-19 to find out what they needed,” says Heritage Projects and Grants Manager Kate McCourt.
“Overwhelmingly they asked for financial support to help maintain their staff on projects during these uncertain times. We are so pleased to be able to fill that need.”
Further funding details and the application link can be found at mthistory.org/criteria. The grant cycle opens November 1st and applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021.
For more information, please contact Community Outreach Coordinator Melissa Jensen at (406) 449-3770 or email melissa@mthistory.org.