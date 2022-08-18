Smokey the Bear reminds us every year that only we can prevent forest fires

Smokey the Bear, a symbol of human caused wildfire prevention, celebrated his birthday on Aug. 6. 

 Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management Fire Twitter page

For more than 70 years, Smokey the Bear has had the same message for us: Only you can prevent forest fires.

The U.S. Forest Service’s Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Program, also known as the Smokey Bear Program, was created to prevent human-caused wildfires. In Montana, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports 75% of wildfires as human-caused. Montana Free Press talked with experts about the most common things humans do that start wildfires and what people can do to uphold Smokey’s message.



