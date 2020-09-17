U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the latest HUD EnVision Center designation at the Fort Peck Housing Authority in Poplar, Montana.
The Fort Peck Housing Authority is an agency of the federally recognized Assiniboine and Sioux tribes of the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Through partnerships with federal agencies, state and local governments, non-profits, faith-based organizations, corporations, public housing authorities, and health organizations, EnVision Centers leverage public-private partnerships to connect HUD-assisted households and individuals with services that offer pathways to self-sufficiency.
“EnVision Centers are a way to help connect local resources with the people who need them most,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “They empower people to reach their highest potentials by leveraging funding to supply education, job training, financial literacy, and mentoring.”
Joined by federal partners throughout the Rocky Mountain Region, HUD Regional Administrator Evelyn Lim added: “The foundation of EnVision Centers is making connections. These connections empower people to come together to build on the pillars of EnVision Centers that represent a thriving community.”
EnVision Centers are centralized hubs that serve as incubators to support four key pillars of self-sufficiency:
1. Economic Empowerment.
2. Educational Advancement
3. Health and Wellness
4. Character and Leadership
The designation serves as a critical component of HUD Secretary Carson’s EnVision Center initiative to offer a holistic approach to housing and health by connecting HUD-assisted families with the tools that facilitate self-sufficiency and economic mobility. The Fort Peck EnVision Center is the first EnVision Center in the state of Montana.
Plans for the Fort Peck EnVision Center include:
• Increase the number of residents employed; increase number of residents who pass the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET);
• Increase the number of residents who participate in health and safety activities offered through local service providers; and
• Increase the number of youth residents engaged in leadership programs and summer programs to enhance leadership skills and civic engagement.