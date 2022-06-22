Humanities Montana, the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, is now accepting applications for their Regular Grants and Film + Video Grants. Organizations with festivals, podcasts, radio shows, conferences, lectures and other ideas are eligible to apply for Regular Grants. Film + Video Grants fund multi-year media projects in research and script development, principal photography or post-production phases. Both grant programs support projects that engage Montanans in meaningful discussion about the human condition and inspire civic discourse across the state’s diverse cultures and communities. The deadline for both grants is August 20.
“The grants awarded by Humanities Montana offer critical support to organizations from rural, Tribal and urban communities across the state,” said Megan Hill Sundy, Humanities Montana grants manager. “Our grant funding has helped organizations like the James Welch Literary Festival celebrating works of contemporary Native American literature and Story of Butte sharing Butte’s immigrant history through a mobile app. We are excited to see what new applications we receive that celebrate and serve Montana.”
Humanities Montana Regular Grants program makes awards of $1,000 or more, three times a year to nonprofits and fiscally sponsored projects. Film + Video Grant applications are accepted annually, and awards are made between $8,000 - 10,000 to nonprofits and fiscally sponsored projects. Humanities Montana requires all grant applicants to consult with staff before applying for any phase of funding to confirm eligibility and offer support in the application process.
“Receiving an award from Humanities Montana has been crucial to the continuation of First Voices, Thresh's cross-disciplinary collaboration between artists of the First Nations and non-Native artists,” said recent Regular Grants awardee Preeti Vasudevan, founder and artistic director of the performing arts nonprofit Thresh. “Broadening the creative exploration between these collaborators is a critical step in expanding cultural curiosity, mutual respect, and deeper understanding—towards healing and hope for the future. The award helps the program move towards its goal of healing trauma and building resilience and leadership among First Nations youth.”
To review the eligibility criteria and applications for Humanities Montana’s Regular Grants and Film + Video Grant program or to set up a call with Humanities Montana staff, visit humanitiesmontana.org.