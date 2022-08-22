In housing crisis, Montanans with a record face greater hurdles
sidney Herald/Williston Herald

It’s hard for almost anyone to find housing in Montana right now, but the barriers are even higher for people with criminal records.

Low availability and rising housing prices mean landlords typically have the pick of the litter, and they can relegate people who’ve been in jail or prison to the bottom of the pile. Katrina Everhart is in Missoula and has experienced the frustration firsthand.



