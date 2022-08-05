Interstates, then US-2 and US-93, prioritized for electric vehicle charging station funding

A bank of Tesla electric vehicle chargers located off Interstate 90 in Big Timber waits for drivers needing a charge on Aug. 3, 2022.

 Amanda Eggert / MTFP

Communities along Montana’s interstate highways and U.S. highways 2 and 93 are slated to receive an injection of federal electric vehicle charging station cash pending the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of a plan submitted by the state late last week.

The funding is part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Congress passed last November. If the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan co-authored by the state Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Transportation is green-lighted, the state is set to receive $43 million to expand the supply of direct-current fast-charging stations in Montana. The investment is part of President Joe Biden’s effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions.



