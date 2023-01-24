IRS LOGO

The Internal Revenue Service reminds employers and other businesses to file Tax Year 2022 Form W-2 and other wage statements by Jan. 31, 2023.

Employers must file their copies of Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement and Form W-3, Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statements with the Social Security Administration by Jan. 31. Additional information on how to file can be found on IRS.gov under Topic No. 752 Filing Forms W-2 and W-3.



Tags

Load comments