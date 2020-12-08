The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale continues our 70th anniversary season by celebrating the holidays with our live stream only performance of Holiday Pops! A Big Band Christmas featuring the beautiful vocals of Billings resident and BSOC orchestra member, Amy Schendel, and the big band sound of the Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective. Holiday Pops! A Big Band Christmas is available for live stream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. This performance will also be available for On Demand purchase for three days after the performance. The cost of the live stream and On Demand show is $10. Tickets are available at billingssymphony.org. The BSOC would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our healthcare workers for your dedication to our community.
Amy Schendel is thrilled to be on stage with the Billings Symphony. A versatile performer, she is usually found in the clarinet section but has been a vocal soloist with Symphony numerous times. Amy’s operatic credits include Pamina in Die Zauberflöte, the title role in Floyd’s Susannah, Mimì in Labohème, Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro, Despina in Così fan Tutte, and the title role in SisterAngelica. Some of her favorite musical theatre roles have been the title role in Evita, Velma in Chicago, Missy in The Marvelous Wonderettes, and Ellen in Miss Saigon. Sometimes she can be found around town singing jazz standards with local musicians, a passion she has held for many years.
Amy is a dedicated music educator, serving her 15th year as the Director of Choirs at Billings Skyview High School and as co-conductor of Yellowstone Valley Voices. She travels around the state and beyond conducting honor choirs, adjudicating at festivals, and teaching at summer camps. Amy holds bachelor’s degrees in Clarinet Performance and Music Education, and a Master of Music Education from the University of Montana. She is a certified member of the VoiceCare Network and is currently serving as the President-Elect of the Montana Music Educators Association.
The Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective was created in 2019 by highly respected members of the jazz community in Montana. Through education outreach in the community and regular performance in an environment that is best suited for listening, the mission of the RMJC is to create greater awareness and appreciation for jazz music and history in the Rocky Mountain region.
RMJC aims to increase appreciation and awareness of jazz music through the performance of themed programs consisting of material with cultural and historical significance to the history and development of jazz.
The Rocky Mountain Jazz Collective can be heard in the BSOC’s Sukin Series concerts Duke Ellington’s Far Eas Suite, on May 15, 2021, and Anything Goes: The Music of Cole Porter on June 5, 2021. Both performances are held at the Babcock Theater in downtown Billings. Tickets are available at billingssymphony.org.
All filming for the Classic Series takes place at the Lockwood Performing Arts Center.
Holiday Pops! A Big Band Christmas is proudly sponsored by John & Patricia Burg and CHS Refinery.
The Classic Series is proudly sponsored by The Oakland Companies. Our Live Stream Concert sponsor is Stockman Bank. The 2020-2021 Media Sponsor is KTVQ-2, and the 2020-2021 Host Hotel is the Northern Hotel.
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSOC) is the largest professional orchestra in Montana. Established in 1951, the BSOC strives to enrich lives through music. Consisting of over 135 musicians, the BSOC serves a regional population of 400,000 people located throughout South Central and Eastern Montana, and Northeastern Wyoming by introducing music to children, youth, adults and seniors through Explore Music! the BSOC’s community engagement program. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
For more information and Tickets for Holiday Pops! A Big Band Christmas visit billingssymphony.org.