Jon Bennion doesn’t waste time. The Republican from Clancy, Mont., who is running for state Attorney General, was among the first candidates to announce his entry into the race for Montana’s AG.
Bennion, who filed as a candidate for attorney general on March 5, sees himself as a crime fighter.
Call the number on his press release and he’s likely to answer. That makes sense; it’s his cellphone number.
“Most of us running for what you call the ‘Tier B’ offices, we have to do everything ourselves, especially with the primaries,” Bennion said over the phone.
As a contrast, Bennion’s press release points out he is the “leading Republican fundraiser.”
A native of Montana who grew up in Billings, Bennion has served seven years as the state’s chief deputy attorney general under current AG Tim Fox.
“I advise him and run the legal shop, which is the second-largest law [group] in the state in size,” Bennion said. “We have about 35 attorneys, and we also have support staff — paralegals and legal secretaries, and other administrative support.”
Asked why he thinks he’s the most qualified person running for AG, Bennion pointed to his seven years as deputy attorney general.
“I’m ready to go on day one,” he said. “I don’t need any on-the-job training.”
Bennion, who has practiced law for 15 years, has tried cases in the state supreme court and in federal courts. He has focused on constitutional law including the Second Amendment right to own guns and Montana’s reliance on coal as a natural resource that is vital to the state’s economy, particularly in the eastern region, and specifically Richland County.
“I’ve spent about half of my legal career in the [Montana] department of justice,” said Bennion, who considers himself a crime fighter with a law degree.
In an interview with the Sidney Herald the day he announced his filing for AG, Bennion proclaimed he will focus on three key priorities if he’s elected the state’s attorney general: drug intervention programs, the right to own guns, and the coal industry.
He spoke at length about the first — drug addiction treatment and abuse programs.
“I think addiction is one of the most important issues in the state,” he said, pointing to methamphetamine, heroin and other dangerous illicit drugs. “I think there is a lot more that needs to be done with both treatment and intervention.”
Bennion, whose press release boasts he has visited 46 of Montana’s 56 counties and that he intends to travel to all of them before the primary campaign is through, calls himself an “advocate” for law-abiding citizens. Bennion made it clear he thinks “government overreach” is a major issue, not only in Montana but throughout the United States.
At the state’s AG office, Bennion said he and Fox’s staff have worked to fight the importation of illegal drugs into the state while combating large drug manufacturers that aggressively market their products to Montanans. The key to drug intervention programs, he said, is to ensure that addicts not only kick their addictions but they do so while staying employed and not losing their families.
He pointed to “treatment courts” as one solution to addressing the overcrowding of courts throughout Montana that is currently working in some communities but not in others.
“Treatment courts are cheaper, but they’re at or near capacity,” Bennion said. “Or, they’re being deleted within the communities where we [no longer] have them. We need to come up with a different structure, especially in rural areas.”
One solution to the overcrowding of Montana courts with drug cases is to allow “standing judges” to hear and try cases in counties where treatment courts are either at capacity or don’t exist at all.
“We need to prioritize our funding for treatment courts,” said Bennion, acknowledging they’re a “sticking point” in areas that don’t support them.
Although he’s a strong advocate for less government intervention, Bennion acknowledged it takes a considerable amount of money to fund drug intervention and treatment programs. For the past three decades, that funding has come from programs funded by federal and state government.
Asked how he plans to accomplish both — less government intervention and more programs to fight drug addiction — Bennion cited two resources.
First, he pointed to community organizations, including churches, that can be called upon to help people who are down on their luck and often resort to drugs as an escape from the realities of competitive job markets and other personal problems. The second, he said, is to hold large pharmaceutical companies accountable for the rise in addiction to prescription drugs, like opioids.
As one of the top public attorneys in Montana, Bennion said he is aware of how much money the state can anticipate receiving from drug manufacturers in legal settlements and fines. However, he pointed out the funds from those settlements may not arrive for several years.
In the interim, he said the focus should be on churches and other non-profits to help fight drug addiction throughout communities like Sidney.
“It doesn’t matter whether it’s Sidney or another county,” Bennion said, local communities have to step up and come up with plans to fight drugs flowing into their communities and to assist people who want to quit using those drugs.
He referred to churches and other non-profits as “entities.”
“I don’t know if it necessarily means government money flowing into those entities or whether it’s a collaborative effort,” he said, noting the key to successfully addressing the problem of illegal drugs is to acknowledge that it’s a major problem.
“I just know, in my time, just like we did with human trafficking, Attorney General Fox identified it as an issue,” Bennion said. “We didn’t get any new money to deal with it, but what we did is redirect money to make human trafficking a priority.”
On the subject of government overreach, he pointed to a case he defended as an advocate with Montana’s AG office. The case reached the state Supreme Court after the state of Washington banned the transport of coal through its ports for shipment to Asia. The Montana AG office viewed Washington’s move as a violation of the U.S. Constitution prohibiting states from interfering with interstate commerce.
Montana’s Attorney General intervened on behalf of energy companies that ship coal through Washington, which subsequently sued the state of Montana. The state ruled unanimously in favor of Montana’s AG.
Another example of what Bennion referred to as government “overreach” concerns a case involving the resale of firearms.
“In Missoula, they passed a law mandating background checks on the sales of firearms,” he said.
After the state Attorney General’s office filed an opinion opposing the new city ordinance as a violation of the U.S. Constitution Second Amendment, the Montana Supreme Court ruled 5–0 in the state’s favor. The Supreme Court determined that the state’s own constitution preempted Missoula’s ban on the sale of firearms without background checks.
“I can tell you if I’m attorney general I will always defend and protect peoples’ right to keep and bear arms,” Bennion said.
The Republican candidate isn’t shy about his stance on hot-button issues like gun control and church involvement in keeping communities from becoming magnets for illegal drug dealers. He referred to his rather simple campaign platform as a return to “principled and effective leadership.”
“Providing leadership on critical public safety issues is the most important issue in the attorney general’s office,” Bennion said.