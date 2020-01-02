Leadership Montana, the state’s premier leadership development organization, has opened the application process for the Class of 2021. The class will meet in communities across the state during the months of September 2020 to April 2021. Applications are accepted until March 30.
The Class of 2020 will visit Big Sky, Butte, Missoula, Helena, North Central Montana, Sidney and Billings. During visits, participants learn about challenges and opportunities facing Montana through conversations with community leaders and tours of emerging and traditional businesses. At the same time, participants learn from skilled leadership professionals who teach from a curriculum designed exclusively for Leadership Montana.
Leadership Montana is a non-profit collaboration of leaders from business, labor, healthcare, higher education, non-profit organizations and government coming together to form a strong partnership for the betterment of our state. Leadership Montana offers participants a program that strengthens leadership skills while fostering personal growth and reflection.
Established in 2003, the program has nearly 700 alumni including members of the legislature, state, city and county government officials, and leaders of higher education, private businesses and non-profits across Montana. Leadership Montana is privately funded by generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across the state and region. More information about the program, including the application form, can be found at www.leadershipmontana.org.