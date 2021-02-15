BOZEMAN — A new documentary about whitebark pine, “Ghost Forests,” will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, on MontanaPBS.
The film takes viewers into the high country of the Rocky Mountains in Montana and Canada to examine the imperiled whitebark pine and meet the people determined to save it.
As a keystone species, the five-needle pine provides shelter to dozens of high mountain creatures, and its nutritious cones are packed with protein-rich seeds — a major food source for grizzly bears. But native mountain pine beetle and an exotic disease called white pine blister rust are killing the tree at significant rates, and forest managers face an uphill battle to restore it before it’s too late.
“The more I learned about whitebark pine, the bigger the story became,” said Breanna McCabe, the film’s producer. “It faces incredible challenges. But there are so many passionate people determined to keep it on the landscape.”
The film offers hope for the tree’s survival, introducing viewers to tree climbers collecting cones in Canada’s national parks and a University of Montana scientist whose promising discovery could help harness genetic resistance to save the tree.
Viewers can watch “Ghost Forests” on air, online at montanapbs.org/live or on Facebook Live by following MontanaPBS at facebook.com/MontanaPBS. To view a full list of viewing options, visit montanapbs.org/watch.
