Do you know what Small Claims Court does?
Small Claims Court helps people settle disagreements in Court. It is designed for people to represent themselves without a lawyer. Small Claims Court can handle cases where the Plaintiff is asking for less than $7,000. The Plaintiff is the person who starts the lawsuit. The Defendant is the person being sued. If you have any questions about Small Claims Court, you can ask a lawyer, but they may not represent you in your hearing.
