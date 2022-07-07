Living Independently for Today And Tomorrow - LIFTT, the Center for Independent Living for the southeastern Montana is expanding its operations in Glendive.
The new office will accommodate the nonprofit’s rapid growth and leverage the area’s need for independent living services. Beginning July 15, 2022, the office will be located at 112 S. Kendrick Avenue, Glendive, MT 59330, telephone (406) 948-8500.
The new office triples LIFTT’s office footprint and supports its growth strategy according to Montana Statewide Independent Living Plan – SPIL.
LIFTT, recently elected nonprofit of the year by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce, will continue to be represented in Glendive by Jen Hawkinson, an expert in independent living, youth transitions, and other types of human services.
The decision to move to this new location was made possible by Mr. Dick Carney and his family who agreed to rent their downtown building which is located between the public library and the courthouse. “This location will provide us with more space to serve the community and comfort for the consumers,” said Carlos Ramalho, Executive Director.
LIFTT is a Montana 501(c)(3) Corporation organized as a Center for Independent Living (CIL). With offices in in Billings and Glendive LIFTT provides people with disabilities with Independent Living (IL) services throughout 18 counties in southeastern and southcentral Montana: Big Horn, Carbon, Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, Golden Valley, McCone, Musselshell, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Stillwater, Wibaux, and Yellowstone.
If you are a person with disabilities, you can receive LIFTT services free of charge. Please consider getting involved with LIFTT not only by becoming a consumer but by becoming a peer mentor, attending the peer mentor meetings, and volunteering. You can start your journey by visiting our website at liftt.org or by calling (406) 259-5181.