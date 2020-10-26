Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow (LIFTT) is pleased to announce that it has opened a new office in Glendive, to accommodate the growing need for independent living services in the eastern portion of the agency’s 18-county service area.
The Glendive office will be located at 100 ½ South Merrill Street Unit #12 and can be reached via phone at (406) 606-1766 or via email at jenh@liftt.org
“The decision to reestablish an office presence in Glendive is a logical step in our growth strategy,” said LIFTT executive director Carlos Ramalho. “Eastern Montana has a diverse population in need of independent living services that recognize and celebrate the uniqueness and diversity of the region.”
To begin with the office will be staffed by one independent living specialist, Jen Hawkinson who will act as LIFTT’s front line presence in eastern Montana communities providing the region’s disability community with programs and services in several core areas including: Information and Referral, Advocacy, Peer Support, Skills Training, Youth Transition, and Institutional Transitions. Hawkinson has many years of experience in the human service field and has long been a part of the Glendive community.
Ramalho says that the hiring of Hawkinson and the opening of the Glendive office are just the beginning of LIFTT’s plans for offering independent living services in the region. “LIFTT hopes to further expand its staffing and professional capabilities as well as to establish partnerships with schools, human service agencies and other community institutions that will allow us to further increase our ability to provide services to consumers in the counties we are charged to serve.”