HELENA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT)’s Aeronautics Board approved $2 million in funding requests from thirty-five public-use airports during their Helena meeting December 29th/30th, 2020. The requests were for a variety of improvement projects that focused on lighting enhancements, runway, taxiway and apron reconstruction projects, land easements, perimeter fencing, building construction, and snow removal equipment.
Funding for this program is provided by a $0.045 / gallon tax on fuel sold to general aviation aircraft in Montana, which was increased during the 2019 Legislative session with the passing of HB661. Most of the money awarded in grants and loans each year goes to leverage 90/10 Federal (FAA) match dollars for large airport construction projects. Over $9 million of funds were requested by airports across the state. The Board awarded funds for 71 out of 116 different project requests for twenty-three of Montana’s public airports, to include federally and non-federally funded projects.
Any public airport is eligible to apply for assistance through the loan and grant program. Funds can be used for a wide variety of airport and aviation related projects. Applications for the funding are due for submission to MDT’s Aeronautics Division on November 15 each year, and the money is typically awarded in January of the following year. Although the money is awarded in January, the funds are not available until the beginning of the next fiscal year - July 1. During their meeting, the Montana Aeronautics Board reviews the applications and takes public comment before making their final award determinations for the upcoming fiscal year.
For more information regarding the program, please contact Marc McKee, MDT Aeronautics Division, at mmckee@mt.gov or call (406) 444-9581.
The projects funded for FY 2022 are as follows:
AIRPORT GRANT LOAN
BAKER (BAKER MUNI)
Construct/Improve/Repair Fuel Farm/Utilities [MAP] $23,150 $0
BIG TIMBER (BIG TIMBER)
Install/Rehabilitate Airport Beacons $7,000 $0
BROADUS (BROADUS)
Construct/Expand/Improve/Modify/Rehabilitate Building $20,275 $0
CHINOOK (EDGAR G OBIE)
Rehabilitate Runway $6,450 $6,450
Rehabilitate Taxiway $2,350 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $2,950 $0
CULBERTSON (BIG SKY FIELD)
Acquire Snow Removal Equipment/Urea Truck/etc. $14,300 $14,300
Install Weather Reporting Equipment {describe, e.g., AWOS } $18,000 $0
Rehabilitate Runway $7,000 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $1,500 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $1,850 $0
FAIRFIELD (FAIRFIELD)
Rehabilitate Runway $185,000 $0
FORSYTH (TILLITT FIELD)
Construct/Improve/Repair Fuel Farm/Utilities [MAP] $20,000 $0
Construct/Expand/Improve/Modify/Rehabilitate Building $11,250 $0
GERALDINE (GERALDINE)
Rehabilitate Runway $116,000 $116,000
Rehabilitate Apron $14,500 $14,500
Rehabilitate Taxiway $2,500 $0
Construct Taxiway $13,500 $6,750
Rehabilitate Runway Lighting/Electrical Vault $13,750 $13,750
Install miscellaneous NAVAIDS/Approach Aids [Standard] $7,000 $7,000
GLENDIVE (DAWSON COMMUNITY)
Expand Terminal Building [Standard] $209,000 $103,000
HARDIN (BIG HORN COUNTY AIRPORT)
Rehabilitate Apron $2,100 $0
Rehabilitate Runway 13,200 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $1,500 $0
HARLOWTON (WHEATLAND COUNTY AT HARLOWTON)
Rehabilitate Runway $6,500 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $500 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $1,500 $0
Construct Taxiway $20,000 $0
Construct/Expand/Improve/Modify/Rehabilitate Building $20,750 $0
HYSHAM (HYSHAM)
Rehabilitate Apron $7,072 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $932 $0
Rehabilitate Runway $10,583 $0
LAUREL (LAUREL MUNI)
Install miscellaneous NAVAIDS/Approach Aids [Standard] $8,500 $0
LIBBY (LIBBY AIRPORT)
Rehabilitate Runway $105,000 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $40,000 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $5,000 $0
LIVINGSTON (MISSION FIELD)
Rehabilitate Runway $8,000 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $1,500 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $2,500 $0
Install/Rehabilitate Airport Beacons $8,300 $0
PLAINS (PLAINS)
Rehabilitate Runway $14,000 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $1,250 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $1,000 $0
Install/Rehabilitate Airport Beacons $2,800 $0
PLENTYWOOD (SHER-WOOD)
Rehabilitate Apron $800 $0
Rehabilitate Runway $6,900 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $3,300 $0
Install Weather Reporting Equipment {describe, e.g., AWOS } $3,500 $0
ROUNDUP (ROUNDUP) *
Rehabilitate Taxiway $7,733 $7,732
Rehabilitate Runway $67,303 $67,303
Rehabilitate Apron $20,430 $20,429
SHELBY (SHELBY)
Rehabilitate Runway $14,000 $0
Rehabilitate Taxiway $5,500 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $1,500 $0
Install miscellaneous NAVAIDS/Approach Aids [Standard] $1,000 $0
THOMPSON FALLS (THOMPSON FALLS)
Rehabilitate Runway $110,000 $110,000
Rehabilitate Taxiway $24,000 $24,000
Rehabilitate Apron $34,000 $34,000
Install Runway Lighting (HIRL, MIRL, TDZ, LAHSO or CL) $15,000 $15,000
Rehabilitate Taxiway $1,100 $0
Install Runway vertical/visual Guidance System {PAPI/VASI/REIL/ALS/etc.} $5,500 $5,500
Rehabilitate Runway Lighting/Electrical Vault $5,500 $5,500
Construct Taxiway $8,500 $0
TURNER (TURNER) *
Construct Apron [Standard] $10,849 $6,510
Light/Mark/Remove Obstructions {location} $1,170 $0
TWIN BRIDGES (RUBY VALLEY FIELD)
Acquire Snow Removal Equipment/Urea Truck/etc. $13,750 $0
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS)
Rehabilitate Runway $14,000 $14,000
Rehabilitate Taxiway $750 $0
Rehabilitate Apron $1,250 $0
Light/Mark/Remove Obstructions [hazard only e.g., approaches] $8,250 $8,250
Install Weather Reporting Equipment {describe, e.g., AWOS } $40,000 $0
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.