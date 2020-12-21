If you're on Medicare, be aware: You will not be receiving a new chip card or a plastic version to replace your paper ID card. If somebody calls you to tell you that, they're lying. It's another Medicare scam.
This scam is active in Montana and several people have already unwittingly given away their personal information. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare and after confirming your cards’ number they will send you a new plastic card. Please be on alert, calls have been reported in multiple counties.
Medicare will never call people on Medicare to ask for or check their Medicare number. This is also the case for other entities such as your Medicare drug plan, Social Security, etc. If someone asks for your birthdate or Medicare number, hang up.
If you suspect you have given your number away to this scam, immediately report it online or call (800)-447-8477.
If you think you’ve been a victim of Medicare fraud, call Montana Senior Medicare Patrol: (800)-551-3191.